Study shows gunfire on school grounds nearly quadrupled this past year

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -As the new school year is around the corner and students prepare to return, safety tips and strategies are among the top concerns.

Safety is a top priority for schools this year after a rise in school shootings over the past year. A new Everytown report found that gunfire on school grounds nearly quadrupled this past school year since 2013.

Nightlock, a security device company, is encouraging school districts to get prepared now.

“Look at all of the available products that are out there, choose the right one for their district to make sure it meets all of the requirements set forth in the Michigan legislation that allows them to use barricading devices,” Director of Sales for Nightlock Cris Ahearn said. “And harden their schools, harden their classrooms. Make sure everyone takes it seriously.”

Between Aug. 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022, there were 193 incidents of gunfire at schools, claiming the lives of 59 people. Nightlock says their sales have jumped significantly since the Oxford High School shooting.

“Starting in December of last year we were contacted by many, many schools,” Ahearn said. “We just ran a comparison and for the same time prior year we did 250 quotes. For the year so far since the Oxford shooting, we’ve done 1,157.”

Ahearn said the most important thing schools should have is a plan.

“The locks are great to keep people out,” Ahearn said. “It does provide physical security versus cameras which they obviously have their job and their place. But you have to have a plan. The teachers have to take it seriously and there needs to be a plan to execute in a successful lockdown.”

Parents can also help prevent school shootings by keeping guns unloaded and locked away and watching for changes in their child’s behavior and mental health.

Authorities say if you have a gun but are in need of a lock, you can get them for free at state police offices.

