Ally Challenge partners with Habitat for Humanity to build a house

GENESEE CO. (WNEM) – Habitat for Humanity received some new volunteers after partnering with Ally Challenge.

Just before the opening round of the Ally Challenge on Friday, volunteers took a break from the course Wednesday morning to help Genesee County Habitat for Humanity build a house.

“Affordable housing is important to us because we know that’s the number one way that families build wealth in this country,” said Mike Rizer, Head of Corporate Citizenship Ally. “You know they build the equity, and they are able to pass it on to their family, so we think this is a great investment in our communities.”

Since the tournament started, more than $4.5 million dollars has been donated. Last year’s event raised $1.3 million. Ally has worked with habitat for humanity for several years and organizers say they are grateful for the help.

“Without the organizations, we really couldn’t build these houses,” said volunteer coordinator Ellen Yope. “We are a small crew, and we need the volunteer support in order to build these houses from start to finish.”

The fun ahead of the tournament continues Thursday. Family fun night begins at 5:30 p.m. at the 17th hole.

There will also be free pizza and drinks for youth under 18.

