Burger King franchisee holds job fair for openings across mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -A Burger King franchisee is hosting a job fair this week to fill more than 200 job openings.

GPS hospitality operates 22 locations in mid-Michigan including:

1675 Wright Avenue – Alma

4907 Garfield Road – Auburn

6304 W. Side Saginaw Rd. – Bay City

3910 Wilder Rd – Bay City

1035 W Caro Rd – Caro

10210 S. Clare Ave. – Clare

4295 W. Vienna Rd. – Clio

19055 Silver Parkway – Fenton

490 North Main St. – Frankenmuth

150 Washington Street – Freeland

701 W. Cedar – Gladwin

11325 S. Saginaw Road – Grand Blanc

6730 Eastman Ave. – Midland

2029 S Saginaw Rd – Midland

5325 North U.S. 23 – Oscada

1420 N. Michigan Avenue – Saginaw

4930 State St – Saginaw

2625 Tittabawassee Rd – Saginaw Township

7868 Gratiot Road – Shields

3855 S. Huron Rd. – Standish

401 E Lake St – Tawas City

2925 Cook Rd. – West Branch

The franchise is hoping to hire 40 managers and 180 team members immediately.

Hiring managers are interviewing potential candidates with the option to hire them on the spot.

The job fair runs until 9 p.m. on Tuesday at all GPS Hospitality Burger King restaurants.

Candidates can text “GPS” to 37872 or visit GPS Hospitality’s website to find restaurant locations, open positions, or apply.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.