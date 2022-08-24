Burger King franchisee holds job fair for openings across mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -A Burger King franchisee is hosting a job fair this week to fill more than 200 job openings.
GPS hospitality operates 22 locations in mid-Michigan including:
1675 Wright Avenue – Alma
4907 Garfield Road – Auburn
6304 W. Side Saginaw Rd. – Bay City
3910 Wilder Rd – Bay City
1035 W Caro Rd – Caro
10210 S. Clare Ave. – Clare
4295 W. Vienna Rd. – Clio
19055 Silver Parkway – Fenton
490 North Main St. – Frankenmuth
150 Washington Street – Freeland
701 W. Cedar – Gladwin
11325 S. Saginaw Road – Grand Blanc
6730 Eastman Ave. – Midland
2029 S Saginaw Rd – Midland
5325 North U.S. 23 – Oscada
1420 N. Michigan Avenue – Saginaw
4930 State St – Saginaw
2625 Tittabawassee Rd – Saginaw Township
7868 Gratiot Road – Shields
3855 S. Huron Rd. – Standish
401 E Lake St – Tawas City
2925 Cook Rd. – West Branch
The franchise is hoping to hire 40 managers and 180 team members immediately.
Hiring managers are interviewing potential candidates with the option to hire them on the spot.
The job fair runs until 9 p.m. on Tuesday at all GPS Hospitality Burger King restaurants.
Candidates can text “GPS” to 37872 or visit GPS Hospitality’s website to find restaurant locations, open positions, or apply.
Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.