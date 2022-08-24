Crime Stoppers offering $2.5K reward for information on deadly shooting

Bryndon Weathersby
Bryndon Weathersby(Crime Stoppers)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help solving a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month.

On Sunday, Aug. 14 about 8:20 a.m., 34-year-old Bryndon Weathersby was found shot to death in his residence in the 4000 block of Frazer Street in Flint.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

gavel
Court closes appellate door to lawmakers in abortion fight
Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr.
Judge sets December sentencing dates in Gov. Whitmer plot
File photo of police lights.
Goodrich man in critical condition after fiery crash
Here are the top stories we are following for Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24.
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24