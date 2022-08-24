Crime Stoppers offering $2.5K reward for information on deadly shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help solving a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month.

On Sunday, Aug. 14 about 8:20 a.m., 34-year-old Bryndon Weathersby was found shot to death in his residence in the 4000 block of Frazer Street in Flint.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.