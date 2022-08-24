Detroit Police: 5-year-old dead after finding unsecured gun, man in custody

Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WNEM) -A man is in custody after Detroit Police believe a child found a gun and accidentally shot himself.

It happened Monday night at about 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 19700 block of Oakfield Avenue.

Detroit Police Chief James White said he wouldn’t get into specifics on this case aside from saying the 5-year-old got ahold of a gun that was not properly secured. He died shortly after arriving at a hospital. Investigators said a 29-year-old man described as the 5-year-old’s uncle was supposed to be watching him and his 7-year-old brother at the time.

Police took the 29-year-old man into custody. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office will decide on possible charges.

Investigators reported the boy’s mother is very distraught and cooperating with the investigation.

Chief White said residents in need of a gun lock should reach out to the department.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Burger King franchisee is hosting a job fair this week to fill more than 200 job openings.
Burger King franchisee holds job fair for openings across mid-Michigan
State environment officials toured Flint to inspect the city’s upgraded water infrastructure.
EPA tours Flint’s new water infrastructure
As the new school year is around the corner and students prepare to return, safety tips and...
Study shows gunfire on school grounds nearly quadrupled this past year
State environment officials toured Flint to inspect the city’s upgraded water infrastructure.
EPA tours Flint’s new water infrastructure