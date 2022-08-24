Detroit Police: 5-year-old dead after finding unsecured gun, man in custody

DETROIT (WNEM) -A man is in custody after Detroit Police believe a child found a gun and accidentally shot himself.

It happened Monday night at about 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 19700 block of Oakfield Avenue.

Detroit Police Chief James White said he wouldn’t get into specifics on this case aside from saying the 5-year-old got ahold of a gun that was not properly secured. He died shortly after arriving at a hospital. Investigators said a 29-year-old man described as the 5-year-old’s uncle was supposed to be watching him and his 7-year-old brother at the time.

Police took the 29-year-old man into custody. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office will decide on possible charges.

Investigators reported the boy’s mother is very distraught and cooperating with the investigation.

Chief White said residents in need of a gun lock should reach out to the department.

