EPA tours Flint’s new water infrastructure

State environment officials are touring Flint to inspect the city's upgraded water infrastructure.
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - State environment officials toured Flint to inspect the city’s upgraded water infrastructure.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s regional administrator Debra Shore spent her afternoon touring the city’s water treatment plant and chemical feed plant after the city has been busy trying to upgrade the water infrastructure.

Officials touted the city’s upgraded system following a water main break in Port Huron that put thousands under a boil water advisory.

Shore said the back-up water line helped keep flint residents from having to boil water.

“This is huge. This is what all the hard work and investment over the last few years is about, because just a few years ago this back-up water supply didn’t exist, and flint residents would have been in a whole lot of hurt,” Shore said.

The EPA Director said there is still more work to be done in the city.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sig Sauer handgun
Detroit Police: 5-year-old dead after finding unsecured gun, man in custody
A Burger King franchisee is hosting a job fair this week to fill more than 200 job openings.
Burger King franchisee holds job fair for openings across mid-Michigan
As the new school year is around the corner and students prepare to return, safety tips and...
Study shows gunfire on school grounds nearly quadrupled this past year
State environment officials toured Flint to inspect the city’s upgraded water infrastructure.
EPA tours Flint’s new water infrastructure