EPA tours Flint’s new water infrastructure

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - State environment officials toured Flint to inspect the city’s upgraded water infrastructure.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s regional administrator Debra Shore spent her afternoon touring the city’s water treatment plant and chemical feed plant after the city has been busy trying to upgrade the water infrastructure.

Officials touted the city’s upgraded system following a water main break in Port Huron that put thousands under a boil water advisory.

Shore said the back-up water line helped keep flint residents from having to boil water.

“This is huge. This is what all the hard work and investment over the last few years is about, because just a few years ago this back-up water supply didn’t exist, and flint residents would have been in a whole lot of hurt,” Shore said.

The EPA Director said there is still more work to be done in the city.

