Fashion Square Mall sells for more than $10.7M as auction ends

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The online auction for Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township has ended.

The property sold for a bid of more than $10.7 million. The bidding started on Monday at $2.3 million, according to the online listing.

The mall was built in 1972 and renovated in 1991 and includes more than 500,000 square-feet of rentable retail space.

No word yet on who the new owner is.

No word yet on who the new owner is.

