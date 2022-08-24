Fashion Square Mall sells for more than $10.7M as auction ends

Fashion Square Mall
Fashion Square Mall(WNEM)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The online auction for Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township has ended.

The property sold for a bid of more than $10.7 million. The bidding started on Monday at $2.3 million, according to the online listing.

The mall was built in 1972 and renovated in 1991 and includes more than 500,000 square-feet of rentable retail space.

No word yet on who the new owner is.

Stay with TV5 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

There is new technology on display at a mid-Michigan airport being deemed a gamechanger for...
Touchless credential authentication system installed at MBS Airport
Brock Johnston
Missing, endangered teen last seen in Laingsburg found safe
dog puppy generic
Officials: Mysterious illness identified as canine parvovirus
A man is in custody and is facing charges after allegedly threatening to blow up two houses in...
Holly man arrested, charged for making false bomb threats