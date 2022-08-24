Flint Bishop hosts Aviation State of the Industry

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An assessment from the Aviation State of the Industry concludes the airline industry is struggling to return to pre-pandemic levels amid a summer of pandemic-related flight delays and cancellations.

The event was held Tuesday, August 23 at Flint Bishop Airport, as the airport sees tremendous passenger growth and new air service developments. Brad DiFiore, a consultant from Ailevon Pacific, presented an industry update and led a panelist discussion. He explained emerging from the pandemic is a complex undertaking.

“This is an industry that requires a lot of advance planning in order to accomplish its normal mission, and they did not have a proper planning window. Nobody expected things to come back as soon as it did,” DiFiore said.

In his presentation, DiFiore explained that the industry is facing three key issues: a labor shortage of pilots and mechanics, higher fuel prices and a record increase in fares. DiFiore expects the high fares will ease this fall.

“One of the ways the industry manages higher fuel prices is by reducing capacity. So, basically, changing the supply-demand equation, so that they can charge higher fares to make up for the higher fuel prices,” DiFiore said.

Dave Lorenz, Vice-President at Travel Michigan joined DeFiore as a panelist.

“Travelers are looking for affordable pathways to the unexpected. There is increased demand for the Michigan experience of abundant natural beauty, unique-authentic places and friendly people. Well-rounded air service at Michigan airports will help us meet that demand,” Lorenz said.

The other panelists included Flint Bishop Airport CEO Nino Sapone and Matt Dehline, owner of Crosswinds Aviation, a flight training school at Flint Bishop.

