Goodrich man in critical condition after fiery crash

INDEPENDENCE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man from Goodrich is in critical condition after a fiery crash in Oakland County.

The crash happened on southbound M-15 at the intersection of Dixie Highway in Independence Township just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The 53-year-old man from Goodrich drove through the intersection in a 2013 Dodge Journey and into the parking lot of Bowman Chevrolet, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The vehicle hit a pole, rolled over, and caught fire, trapping the driver inside, the sheriff’s office said.

No passengers were inside the vehicle, and no other vehicles were hit.

Independence Township firefighters found the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, in the back seat, the sheriff’s office said. The fire was quickly extinguished, and the driver was taken to a hospital.

Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.

