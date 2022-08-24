Iso. PM chances for t-storms Wednesday

Meteorologist John Gross has your Wednesday morning forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking another warm day ahead. Chances for some pop up showers and t-storms will be there later today.

An even better chances for showers and t-storms will arrive tomorrow with a bit more humidity.

Looking for a nice weekend? We also have that in the forecast too!

Today & Tonight (Wednesday)

We start the morning with a few more areas of patchy fog in some low lying areas. Despite this, we have a dry and quiet start to the morning. Should manage some sunshine for the late AM hours. Temperatures out the door starting around 60.

We do have another warm day ahead. Highs later this afternoon reach back into the low and mid 80s. Slightly above average. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

Humidity values will be slightly higher compared to Tuesday. Dew points will be a little higher in the low to mid 60, so feeling a little more muggy.

Due to having some more moisture to work with along with daytime heating this afternoon, isolated pop-up showers and t-storms will be possible later this afternoon and early evening, near dinner time. The morning hours will be better today for getting anything outdoor done.

Any rain chances will go slim to none later tonight losing the daytime heating. Partly cloudy skies into tonight. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Late Week

Thursday will feature the better chance for scattered showers and t-storms as another system approaches the area from the west along a weak cold front.

This won’t be an all day rain. Better timeframe is looking to land into the PM hours. IF you’re not seeing the rain actively fall, more clouds will be likely; partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Highs Thursday stay warm in the low 80s with more humidity.

Past this system, decreasing clouds into Friday should lead to some more sunshine! Lower humidity and highs a touch cooler in the upper 70s.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday and even most of Sunday are looking dry and warm at this point in the forecast!

More sunshine will be likely for Saturday! Highs back in the low 80s.

Another approaching system from the west will begin to increase clouds going later into Sunday. Most of the daytime hours still trend dry. Rain chance will increase later into the evening and especially overnight into next Monday. Highs still warm in the mid 80s.

