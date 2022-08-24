Job Impulse opens office in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Job Impulse, an international recruitment agency, held a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday for its location in Flint.

The company, which operates in 12 countries, helps those looking for work find a career path and upgrade their employment, according to Job Impulse’s President of North American operations Kyle Bevel.

Bevel says he’s happy to bring the agency to the area.

“The people here are great,” Bevel said. “It’s been doing nothing but growing. Like I said we’ve been in Flint now or in Michigan for pardon me now: going on six years. We’ve had some clients out here the whole time. We’ve been looking at locations out here. And we’ve been doing nothing but seeing the growth, seeing the development and there’s a lot of opportunity. We want to be a part of it.”

The Flint location, open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 2503 S. Linden Rd., is now the third location in Michigan.

