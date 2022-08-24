Missing, endangered teen last seen in Laingsburg found safe

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old who was considered missing and endangered has been found safe, according to Michigan State Police.

Brock Thomas Johnston was last seen in the area of Laingsburg High School, located at 8008 Woodbury Road. in Laingsburg at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 before his disappearance, Michigan State Police said.

Police said Brock is diagnosed with multiple disorders and has not taken his prescription medication since Monday, Aug. 22.

On Wednesday evening, Aug. 24, police said Brock was found safe.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.