Missing, endangered teen last seen in Laingsburg found safe

Brock Johnston
Brock Johnston(MSP)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old who was considered missing and endangered has been found safe, according to Michigan State Police.

Brock Thomas Johnston was last seen in the area of Laingsburg High School, located at 8008 Woodbury Road. in Laingsburg at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 before his disappearance, Michigan State Police said.

Police said Brock is diagnosed with multiple disorders and has not taken his prescription medication since Monday, Aug. 22.

On Wednesday evening, Aug. 24, police said Brock was found safe.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fashion Square Mall
Fashion Square Mall sells for more than $10.7M as auction ends
There is new technology on display at a mid-Michigan airport being deemed a gamechanger for...
Touchless credential authentication system installed at MBS Airport
dog puppy generic
Officials: Mysterious illness identified as canine parvovirus
A man is in custody and is facing charges after allegedly threatening to blow up two houses in...
Holly man arrested, charged for making false bomb threats