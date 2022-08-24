Parents located after 4-year-old found in Clio

CLIO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office was searching for the parents of a 4-year-old boy who was found alone Wednesday morning.

The boy, named Silas, was found at the Dollar General in the Vienna Plaza in Clio, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office reached out on social media for help locating his parents. About 45 minutes later, the parents were located, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.