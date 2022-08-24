Police searching for missing, endangered teen last seen in Laingsburg

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen in Shiawassee County.

Brock Thomas Johnston was last seen in the area of Laingsburg High School, located at 8008 Woodbury Road. in Laingsburg at 3:30 p.m. and has not returned home, Michigan State Police said.

Brock is described as 5′10″, 190 pounds with strawberry blonde hair, green and hazel eyes. He was wearing red shorts, a red shirt, a red hooded sweatshirt with “Wolfpack” inscribed on the front, black socks, and white Adidas ultraboost tennis shoes with yellow laces.

Police said Brock is diagnosed with multiple disorders and has not taken his prescription medication since Monday, Aug. 22. He may be combative if encountered by law enforcement.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Michigan State Police Flint Post at 810-732-1111.

