Scattered storms this evening, another chance tomorrow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a nice day for most of our Wednesday, but showers and storms are popping up this evening around Mid-Michigan, and although none have contained warnings so far, they’re still packing a punch.

Downpours, cloud-to-ground lightning, and occasional bursts of wind and hail are possible as these move through, so be sure to take them seriously, even if they aren’t warned.

This Evening & Overnight

These storms, which are around the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and areas to the north as of 5:30 PM, they’ll be sinking southward through the night, generally at a pace of 15 to 20 miles per hour. They won’t be moving quickly, so a bit of ponding would seem possible. Areas farther to the south toward Flint still have a chance, but as we lose the heat of the day, these storms will gradually diminish and those areas may be a bit luckier.

Bottom line, if you have plans outside tonight, be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar.

Once storms diminish, we should see skies partially clear, and then we’ll have a mixed sky overnight. Those who clear out may see mostly cloudy skies return by daybreak. Those who see some sun initially on Thursday won’t be waiting much longer for clouds to move in.

Lows will fall into the 60s tonight. (WNEM)

Expect lows primarily in the 60s tonight with winds mostly turning to the east southeast, becoming light.

Thursday

High temperatures for Thursday, August 25th. (WNEM)

A cold front that’s to our north and west will be passing through on Thursday, and should bring another round of showers and thunderstorms to the area. If you wake up to sunshine in the morning, expect it to fade away pretty quickly with mostly cloudy skies. Ahead of any rain, highs should warm into the 70s to around 80.

While a shower is possible during rhe morning Thursday, chances during Thursday morning will be best in areas north and west of the Tri-Cities. A better chance exists in the afternoon. (WNEM)

The best chance for showers and storms will be during the afternoon and evening, however, a shower during the morning isn’t completely off the table, especially in areas north and west of the Tri-Cities.

Showers and storms will be possible all afternoon long, and will be possible through the evening hours as well. Any outdoor activities such as fall sports should have a plan for rain tomorrow, just in case. Severe weather is not expected, but storms could still be a nuisance just like tonight.

Showers and storms will be possible around the TV5 viewing area during the afternoon and evening tomorrow. (WNEM)

Clouds will stick around into Thursday night, and some showers could linger in isolated fashion through early Friday morning. Lows will settle in the 50s and 60s behind the front. Skies may start clearing in our northern counties Thursday night.

