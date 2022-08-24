Some residents to receive additional food assistance this month

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will receive an additional $95 payment in August to help cover groceries.

The additional payment will help nearly 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“We will keep working together to help over 1.3 million Michiganders put food on the table,” Whitmer said. “This additional $95 monthly payment will lower costs and help households use their hard-earned dollars to buy school supplies and pay the bills. I will work with anyone to put money back in people’s pockets so they can thrive. This continued assistance ensures that federal tax dollars get returned to Michigan and are spent at Michigan businesses.”

Eligible clients who receive food benefits should see the additional payment on their Bridge Card by Aug. 22. It will be loaded as a separate payment.

All households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive an increase of at least $95, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment.

The maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size includes:

One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

Eligible families do not need to reapply to receive the additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check the balance of their benefits online or by calling a consumer service representative at 888-678-8914.

