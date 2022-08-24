Students move into SVSU dorms for fall semester

UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. – Many teenagers reached a milestone Wednesday as they moved in to their first dorm at Saginaw Valley State University.

College freshmen and their parents were welcomed to campus by staff, and they are excited for the college experience, among other things.

“Being able to live on my own with my roommate. You know, no parental, no parents there,” said freshman Colin Nagley from Midland.

“The less child at home certainly will quiet some things down,” said Ann Nagley, a parent of a freshman.

“Making new friends and getting a head start on my majors,” said freshman Rylee Pickoff from Clinton Township.

SVSU says nearly 2,250 students will be living on campus and that there’s about 100 more freshmen moving into the dorms this year compared to last year, and all dorms are filled.

SVSU’s dorms were ranked number one out of all public universities in the United States by Niche.com

The website’s student surveys list the quality of the facilities, people, and experience as to why they enjoyed the campus dorms, SVSU said.

