Touchless credential authentication system installed at MBS Airport

There is new technology on display at a mid-Michigan airport being deemed a gamechanger for security.(TSA)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) – There is new technology on display at a mid-Michigan airport being deemed a gamechanger for security.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) held a demonstration of the newly installed touchless credential authentication technology at MBS International Airport.

It’s a gamechanger for security, according to TSA Public Affairs Specialist for the Great Lakes Region Jessica Mayle.

“When a passenger approaches a document checking station now, I think they’re used to handing their ID over to the TSA officer,” Mayle said. “Now you actually insert it into our machine. It validates the ID and it also verifies that that passenger is flying out that day in real time. So, you no longer also have to show your boarding pass.”

MBS has been using the new system for about a week now. The TSA has been rolling it out during the last few years at airports across the country.

