Crim Festival kicks off weekend of races

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Many are flocking to Flint for the annual Crim Festival of Races.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, Crim officials held a press conference kicking off the weekend of races and announcing the much-anticipated return of the festival lot celebration.

Thousands of running shoes will be pounding the bricks this weekend.

The president and CEO of HAP Dr. Michael Genord said he’s ready for the festivities.

“It’s an experience you’re going to have to have,” Genord said. “We will paint the town in orange, pom poms, posters our employees have been preparing all week getting ready at the expo and the excitement for hap and this race is our commitment to the flint community.”

The festivities begin Friday and run through Saturday.

