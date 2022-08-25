Detroit Piston Hamidou Diallo partners with organizations for Flint basketball camp

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A member of the Detroit Pistons is partnering with local organizations for two-day a basketball camp in mid-Michigan.

Premier Sports Management, Flint Community Schools, Fresh Flint, Piston Guard Hamidou Diallo, and other special guests are hosting the camp at Flint Northwestern High School.

While working on their fundamentals with NBA and collegiate athletes, campers will also get free haircuts, school supplies, and more.

“We also want them to understand how hard work pays off for you no matter what it is. Whether you’re playing basketball or football, a doctor or a lawyer, whether you’re a beautician,” said Jeff Grayer, President of Flint Fresh. “It doesn’t really matter, just put in the hard work and effort it will pay off for you.”

Flint Community Schools will also be hosting a school registration fair to enroll new students during the camp.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.