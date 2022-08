MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - High school football season is back! As schools get set to hit the field for Week 1 of the season, we have your gameday forecasts for this week. Be sure to check back each week for the next round of forecasts!

FNL - Lumen Christi @ New Lothrop (WNEM)

FNL - Clare @ Freeland (WNEM)

FNL - Clarkston VS Davison (WNEM)

FNL - Carman-Ainsworth VS Kearsley (WNEM)

FNL - Grandville VS Grand Blanc (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.