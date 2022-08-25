‘King of Flint’ charged in murder-for-hire plot

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint rapper who often referred to himself as the “King of Flint” has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot.

Clifton E. Terry III, also known as “Cliff Mac”, was charged on Wednesday for hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000, according to United States Attorney Dawn Ison.

A federal grand jury issued a superseding indictment charging the 31-year-old with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The grand jury previously indicted another man, 25-year-old Andre Sims of Grand Rapids, for his role in the murder-for-hire plot with Terry, Ison said.

Terry solicited Sims to murder the woman, according to the indictment.

On Nov. 27, 2020, Sims traveled from Grand Rapids to Flint where he obtained a vehicle, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The next day, Sims allegedly drove to the victim’s residence in Sterling Heights and parked across the street.

When the victim left her residence several hours later Sims approached her vehicle and fired seven to eight gunshots at the victim. Despite being shot multiple times, the victim survived. The shooting was captured on the victim’s home security system. After the shooting, Sims drove to a nearby apartment complex where he abandoned his vehicle. Shortly thereafter, Terry picked Sims up from the apartment complex,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Terry later agreed to pay Sims $2,500 for the failed hit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Terry has also been charged with first-degree murder for a separate case in Genesee County for his alleged role in the Aug. 17, 2021 killing of Devaroe Davis.

As for the murder-for-hire case, Terry faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted.

Sims was recently sentenced to life in prison following a murder conviction in Kent County.

