Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run in Isabella Co.

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run crash in Isabella County.

It happened the morning of Aug. 25 on Weidman Road near Gilmore Road in Nottawa Township.

Michigan State Police troopers said a resident found an elderly woman’s body on the edge of the road. Investigators believe the victim was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The alleged driver, a 19-year-old man from Barryton, was lodged in jail and is waiting to be arraigned, state police said.

Police found and impounded the vehicle that was believed to be used in the crash.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.

