More shower and t-storm chances hold for Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We track better chances for more showers and thunderstorms to impact the region going into Thursday.

Past this rain chance, we’re tracking a nice weekend ahead with less humidity!

Another chance for rain will return going into next week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Thursday)

Thursday will feature another decent chance for scattered showers and t-storms as another system approaches the area from the west along a weak cold front.

This won’t be an all day rain. Better timeframe is looking to land into the PM hours. Even a few early on morning showers can’t be ruled out, but some more dry time will be likely there.

Localized heavy downpours and gusty winds will be potential hazards within any thunderstorms later today.

IF you’re not seeing the rain actively fall, more clouds will be likely; partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Highs Thursday stay warm in the 70s and low 80s farther south near Flint with more humidity. Winds from the SW around 5 to near 15 mph at times.

Still expecting some scattered showers and a few rumbles to last later this evening into tonight. Lows drop back near 60.

Friday

Still won’t be out of the question to have a few lingering showers for the early morning hours after a weak cold clears the region. Better placement the farther south you go of the Tri-Cities.

Past this system, decreasing clouds from north to south into Friday should lead to some more sunshine by the afternoon and early evening!

Lower humidity and highs a touch cooler in the upper 70s.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday and even most of Sunday are looking dry and warm at this point in the forecast!

More sunshine will be likely for Saturday! Highs back in the low 80s.

Another approaching system from the west will begin to increase clouds going later into Sunday. Most of the daytime hours still trend dry. Rain chance will increase later into the evening and especially overnight into next Monday. Highs still warm in the mid 80s.

