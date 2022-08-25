Remaining water pipe segments expected to arrive this weekend

DETROIT (WNEM) - A segment of a 120-inch water transmission main has arrived as crews continue to repair and inspect the pipe.

The first 16-foot segment of the second order arrived on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Great Lakes Water Authority expects to receive the remaining 32 feet of the second order for pipe during the weekend.

The first order of 16 feet arrived on Aug. 14. Crews are still inspecting several miles of the existing pipe.

The precautionary boil water advisory was lifted for the seven remaining communities on Saturday because the system pressures were stabilized and water quality testing was completed in the regional transmission and local distribution system per the regulations set by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

If there are significant water pressure drops in the regional system during repairs or return to service, another boil water advisory may need to be issued.

GLWA is still asking all 23 of the communities that were initially impacted by the boil water advisory to limit their outdoor water usage until repairs are complete.

Residents and businesses coming out of the boil water advisory should review GLWA’s checklist. The GLWA said that those who have been under the boil water advisory should take the following steps before using their water now that it has been lifted:

1. Flush

a. Unscrew and remove the faucet aerator (screen)

b. Turn on each cold water faucet/tap slowly

c. Run cold water for five minutes

d. Clean and reinstall aerator

e. Flush automatic ice makers. Ice cubes made during the Boil Water Advisory should be emptied and the ice maker run through a 24-hour cycle. Make three batches of ice and discard them. The water line should be clear, and ice should be safe to consume with the fourth batch

2. Clear Hot Water Tanks/Heaters

a. Run hot water only at all faucets and flush until water runs cool or typically a minimum of:

i. 15 minutes for a typical household 40-gallon hot water tank

ii. 30 minutes for a hot water tank greater than 40 gallons

3. Replace Filters

a. Water filters, such as ones used in refrigerators, faucets, pitchers and under the sink, are not designed to remove the specific bacteria potentially present during a Boil Water Advisory. If you ran water through your filter during the Boil Water Advisory, the filter should be replaced.

b. Remove and discard water filters

c. Replace with a new filter following flushing

The cause of the break is still under investigation.

