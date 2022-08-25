Saginaw Co. woman wins $300K on instant game

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw County woman won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword multiplier instant game.

The 62-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the GC Express gas station, located at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro.

“Cashword is my favorite game and the only instant game I play,” the player said. “I scratched my ticket in my car when I got home and when I saw I’d revealed six red words for $300,000, my jaw dropped about a foot! I was dumbfounded. I had my son-in-law look the ticket over to make sure I was reading it right.”

She plans to complete some home improvements with her winnings.

“I’ve had this ticket for about a year and have been waiting for the right time to cash it. It feels amazing to finally be holding my check,” the player said.

