Showers pass through this evening, clearing up Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers have returned to Mid-Michigan this evening and will periodically pass through over the next several hours.

While rain so far hasn’t been as heavy as last night, it certainly could be a nuisance for any outdoor activities this evening, including high school football games that are kicking off the season tonight. Luckily, while the rain is inconvenient, severe weather is not expected.

This Evening & Overnight

Scattered showers will be possible through the evening around Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Before cancelling your plans this evening, be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar before heading out. There are some areas, especially those to the east, who may be able to sneak in their activities tonight. Although severe storms are not expected, occasional downpours and a wind gusts near 40 miles per hour are possible in the strongest storms.

Showers are most likely during the evening, but should taper off to isolated/spotty showers overnight. They should also lose a bit of intensity overnight as well.

Lows tonight will settle in the 60s. (WNEM)

Beyond that, expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures that largely remain in the 60s for overnight lows. Winds will be light and variable overnight, with the possibility of fog on the table for the morning commute and bus stops.

Friday

While most won't see anything, a shower isn't off the table Friday morning. (WNEM)

A shower may linger into Friday morning, especially in the Thumb, but overall things should improve pretty quickly through the day. Showers should end around lunchtime if not before, and skies should gradually clear from north to south through the afternoon.

Any showers should be long gone by Friday evening plans. (WNEM)

By Friday evening, we should be under mostly sunny skies and a beautiful night for Friday plans will present itself.

High temperatures will be cooler behind a cold front Friday. (WNEM)

Highs on Friday will be a bit cooler behind Thursday’s cold front, with mostly 70s to wrap up the workweek. Winds will turn northerly and be sustained around 5 to 15 miles per hour through the day.

Lows on Friday night will return to the 50s.

