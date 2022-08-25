Student loan debt relief will affect many families

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that up to $20,000 in federal student loans will be forgiven for some borrowers.

Cedric Johnson is the parent of an SVSU student from Detroit with one son set to graduate college in a year and another beginning his first year in college.

Johnson said the loan cancellation is a welcomed relief, “It’ll help tremendously, you know, it’ll help lighten the load on the money they have to pay back.”

More than 40 million Americans could feel some relief, including Freeland resident Benjamin Story.

“I do owe less than, at this moment, $5,000 on my student loan, so that would, if I understand it all correctly, forgive my entire remaining balance and that would free up not only that money for something else to use, but I would have stopped making payments altogether,” Story said.

While he welcomes the debt forgiveness, Story said those who owe a significant amount may see it as just a drop in the bucket.

“I think people are going to notice the impact and appreciate it, but it might not make that big of a difference,” Story said.

Many who TV5 spoke with said Biden’s announcement is a bandage for the bigger issue: the rising cost of education.

“Not having the money to go to school should not be a hindrance on your education,” Johnson said.

The president’s announcement hasn’t sat well with everyone. Many Republican lawmakers said it will further worsen inflation issues.

