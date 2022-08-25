U of M-Flint college freshmen move into dorms

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Children are going back to school and many are preparing for their first day of college.

It was move-in day for freshmen at the University of Michigan-Flint. Staff were out helping students move-in to their dorms.

Freshman Christina Holmes of Bay City are looking forward to exploring the area and meeting new people.

“A lot of the campus events seem very interesting,” Holmes said. “You know, the Community spirit that you get from being on campus.”

Holmes says she’s excited to move in but also, anxious.

