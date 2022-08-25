Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Isabella Co.

ISABELLA Co., Mich. (WNEM) -Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Isabella County.

It happened the morning of Aug. 25 on Weidman Road near Gilmore Road northwest of Beal City High School.

Troopers said a resident found an elderly woman’s body on the edge of the road. Investigators believe the victim was struck and killed by a vehicle.

No further information is being released while the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.

