AG warns of scammers following student loan debt relief

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM)– Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a warning about possible scammers trying to take advantage of student loan borrowers following the Biden administration’s relief announcement.

“The opportunity for debt forgiveness is also an opportunity for scammers to try and gain access to your personal and financial information,” Nessel said. “It is important to remember that the federal government will not proactively email or text you to take advantage of this program. Residents should rely on legitimate sources for information and not fall for messages that create a sense of urgency or demand financial information.”

The Michigan Department of Attorney General laid out some of the highlights that were announced by the Biden Administration student loan debt relief:

Final extension on pause to student loan repayment to December 31, 2022, with payments resuming in January 2023.

The U.S. Department of Education will provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the Department of Education and up to $10,000 in debt cancellation to non-Pell Grant recipients.

Borrowers are eligible for relief if their individual income is less than $125,000 or $250,000 for households.

The previously announced limited Public Service Loan Program (PSLF) waiver is still in effect until October 31, 2022.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program forgives the remaining balance on your federal student loans after 120 payments working full-time for federal, state, Tribal, or local government; military; or a qualifying non-profit.

The limited PSLF waiver allows borrowers to receive credit for past periods of repayment that would otherwise not qualify for PSLF.

Nessel makes the following recommendations to avoid possible scams:

For more information about this relief, visit the Federal Student Aid website and/or their loan servicer.

Do not provide your personal or financial information in response to unsolicited emails, phone calls, or texts either purportedly from the federal government or a company claiming to be able to assist you with obtaining the announced relief.

Don’t agree to pay anyone for assistance in obtaining this relief.

Don’t be rushed. To get you to act fast, scammers say you could miss qualifying for repayment plans, loan consolidation, or loan forgiveness programs if you don’t sign up right away. Take your time and check it out.

Don’t give away your FSA ID. Some scammers claim they need your FSA ID to help you, but don’t share your FSA ID with anyone. Dishonest people could use that information to get into your account and steal your identity.

To report potential scams, call 877-765-8388

