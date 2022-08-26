Beautiful Friday night & Saturday, clouds increase Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a soggy evening Thursday, this afternoon and early evening has more than made up for it!

If you have outdoor plans tonight or for the start of the weekend Saturday, you’re in for a great stretch of weather! As for Sunday, while it won’t be quite as nice as Saturday, we expect to stay largely dry through the end of the weekend as well.

To all of our high school football teams, good luck tonight and be sure to tune into Friday Night Lights on TV5 News at 11.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies have been clearing rapidly north to south this afternoon and that trend will continue for the rest of the evening. Temperatures have been incredibly pleasant during the afternoon hours, and should gradually fall into the 60s after sunset tonight.

Low temperatures around Mid-Michigan Friday night. (WNEM)

Overnight lows will eventually land in the 50s for most, with a few 40s possible in our northern areas. Winds will be light and variable overnight.

Saturday & Sunday

High temperatures are expected to be a bit warmer on Saturday. (WNEM)

We couldn’t ask for a much better start to the weekend, with a beautiful day under mostly sunny skies on Saturday. With a southeasterly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour, we should see a warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s for the afternoon, with comfortable levels of humidity.

Skies should remain relatively clear through your Saturday evening plans, with overnight lows set to fall into the 50s for another night.

There will be some changes on Sunday, but they will be gradual changes and we’re expecting a mostly dry day as we wrap up the weekend. The biggest change that most will see is an increase in cloud cover through the day, with a trend toward mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon and evening as our next storm system approaches from the west.

High temperatures on Sunday. (WNEM)

Ahead of an incoming warm front, expect our temperatures to warm up into the middle 80s at least, and if we can hold off the clouds a bit longer, we may have a chance to sneak into the upper 80s. You’ll start to feel the humidity come back in on Sunday as well.

Most of the day should be dry on Sunday, but a few showers are possible in the evening. (WNEM)

As the warm front gets closer Sunday evening, it’s possible we could see some isolated to scattered showers develop, but most areas should remain dry through Sunday night.

Lows will remain a bit more mild, with plenty of middle to upper 60s expected.

