Crim Festival of Races in Flint kicks off Friday night

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Organizers of the annual Crim Festival of Races are getting people fired up about the two-day event.

The renovated Riverfront Conference Center in downtown Flint is hosting the Crim Race Expo where runners can grab race packets and find more than 40 health and fitness vendors until 7 p.m. on Friday.

“We had a little bit of a hybrid race last year to bring back the full festival this year with the expo, flat lot celebration, the larger number of runners,” said Brandon Morgan, development director for the Crim Fitness Foundation. “It really is a true return to us and it couldn’t be at a better time as we celebrate our 40th birthday.”

The Crim Festival of Races begins Friday night with the Lois Craig Invitational at 6 p.m. and Michigan Mile at 7 p.m.

On Saturday morning, tens of thousands of runners will hit the bricks in downtown Flint for 10-mile, 5-mile, and 5K races along with a teddy bear trot.

