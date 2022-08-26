Decreasing clouds Friday, nice weekend ahead

Meteorologist John Gross has your Friday morning forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking some changes in the forecast leading up to a nice weekend ahead!

Most of our weekend trends dry. There will be more rain chances returning going into next week.

We are also less than a week away from welcoming in September! The forecast by later next week is trending a touch more “fall-like”.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Friday)

Still won’t be out of the question to have a few lingering showers and/or some pockets of drizzle for the early morning hours after a weak cold clears the region. Better placement the farther south and east you go of the Tri-Cities.

Past this system, decreasing clouds from north to south into Friday afternoon should lead to some more sunshine by the later afternoon and early evening!

Lower humidity and highs a touch cooler in the upper 70s. Winds from the NNE around 5-10 mph.

Mostly clear skies looking better for later this evening into tonight. Lows in the 50s and even some 40s north of the Bay will be likely into Saturday morning. Good night to open the windows. Great sleeping weather!

Weekend Outlook

Saturday and even most of Sunday are looking dry and warm at this point in the forecast!

More sunshine will be likely for Saturday! Highs back near 80 with less humidity.

Another approaching system from the west will begin to increase clouds going later into Sunday. Most of the daytime hours still trend dry. Rain chance will increase later into the evening and especially overnight into next Monday. Highs still warm in the mid 80s.

Despite a later rain chance Sunday, we’re still expecting lots of dry time this weekend; last one for August!

Next Week

Another system arrives to start the new week giving better rain and t-storm chances for Monday. A few more lingering showers will be possible for Tuesday too. Highs still warm in the 80s with more humidity.

Eventually, another cold front will pass through by Wednesday leading to a slight cool down back into the 70s with some more sunshine and less humidity. Same deal for the first day of September on Thursday!

