DNR: Saginaw River mouth access site to temporarily close for improvements

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw River Mouth Boating Access Site is set to close this fall for an improvement project, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

This will affect anyone wanting to access the Saginaw Bay or the Saginaw River this fall as the Saginaw River Mouth Boating Access Site in Bay County will be closed temporarily.

The project is anticipated to begin Monday, Sep. 12, where it will be closed for a boat ramp and parking lot expansion project, the DNR said.

The work will include the addition of vehicle and trailer parking, vehicle-only parking, and a new skid pier with a lane on each side, as well as the repaving of the parking lot, the DNR said.

The anticipated duration of the project is about eight weeks, with the boating access site expected to reopen Saturday, Nov. 5, the DNR said.

During the closure, boaters are encouraged to use one of the following locations that also accesses the Saginaw River and/or Saginaw Bay:

Linwood Bay Marina located at 135 S. Linwood Beach Road in Linwood (Bay County).

Independence Launch located off Harry S. Truman Parkway in Bangor Township (Bay County).

Edward M. Golson Boat Launch located at 1598 N. Johnson St. in Bay City (Bay County).

Quanicassee River Boating Access Site located on Barney Drive off M-25 in Fairgrove (Tuscola County).

Prior to visiting the Saginaw Mouth Boating Access Site, please check DNR closures for the latest information and changes.

For more information, you can reach Bay City State Park Manager Rich Fenner at 989-684-3020.

