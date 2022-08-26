Flint Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officers are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in the city of Flint.

The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 26 at 1:10 a.m. on N. Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street.

The victim, an adult woman, was walking north on N. Chevrolet Avenue when she was struck by an unknown vehicle that was traveling north, according to the on-scene investigation.

Flint Police said the vehicle fled the scene and has not been identified yet.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in the crash.

While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on the crash is asked to call Sgt. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816.

