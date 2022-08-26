Genesee Co. Health Department reports probable monkeypox case

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Health Department has identified a probable case of monkeypox (MPV).

The individual is isolating and does not pose a risk to the public, the county health department said. The GCHD is working to determine and notify any close contacts. No further case details will be released to protect patient privacy.

Preliminary testing from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories showed a presumptive positive for Orthopoxvirus.

MPV belongs to the Orthopoxvirus family of viruses and confirmatory testing is underway at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Infection may begin with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes that progresses to a rash on the face and body. Symptoms of MPV can include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

Symptoms generally appear one to two weeks after exposure and infection, and the rash often lasts two to four weeks, the GCHD said. Persons experiencing MPV symptoms should contact their health care provider for evaluation.

