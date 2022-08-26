GLWA returns segment of replacement pipe after it didn’t meet specifications

A segment of 120 inch replacement pipe arriving Thursday, Aug. 25. GLWA said the pipe didn't meet qualifications and returned it to the manufacturer for updates.(Great Lakes Water Authority)
By George Castle
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Great Lakes Water Authority returned a segment of 120 inch replacement pipe following a water main break earlier this month that affected thousands of Michigan residents.

After an inspection, the GLWA determined the pipe didn’t meet specifications submitted to the manufacturer. The pipe was sent back for updating and is expected to return with the delivery of the remaining 32 feet of the second order of replacement pipe on Sunday.

The GLWA said crews are ready to begin repairs when all 120 inch repair pipe is delivered.

