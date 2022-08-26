Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Katy’s Kards is opening its doors to hold parties and events in Saginaw Township.

Katy’s Kards, located at 1206 Court St., hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 26 for its new event space.

Customers can rent out a space next to the store for birthday parties, graduation parties, baby showers, and more.

The Transportation Manager for Katy’s Kards, Davario Allen, says that if you let him know your budget for a party, he can make dreams come true.

Allen hopes it can attract more people to the city as more events seem to be spreading to Saginaw Township.

“This community is great,” Allen said. “A lot of people like to move out of it because they think it’s dying. And I think with diversity, uh, the diversity that we have, when we come together as a team, we can do a lot. As the saying goes, if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go with a team.”

Allen hopes to create more jobs and help young people stay off the street.

