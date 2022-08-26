Michigan Lottery: Gladwin man wins $110K Fantasy 5 prize

GLADWIN, Mich. (WNEM) – A Gladwin man won $110,000 playing the Fantasy 5 Double Play from the Michigan Lottery.

On Friday, Aug. 19, 84-year-old Gary McRath matched the Fantasy 5 Double Play numbers 05-08-19-29-38 with the drawing to win the prize.

The Michigan State Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased from The Camp Sports Bar and Grill in Gladwin.

“I play Fantasy 5 with the Double Play every day,” McRath said. “I was watching the news one night and saw the winning Fantasy 5 numbers come up on the screen. I recognized the numbers, but thought I’d only matched four. When I looked my ticket over and saw I’d matched all five, I couldn’t believe it! It was a great feeling.”

McRath plans to complete some home improvements and share with his family.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.