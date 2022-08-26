Michigan Lottery: Gladwin man wins $110K Fantasy 5 prize

A Gladwin County man won $110,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.
A Gladwin County man won $110,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.(Michigan Lottery)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADWIN, Mich. (WNEM) – A Gladwin man won $110,000 playing the Fantasy 5 Double Play from the Michigan Lottery.

On Friday, Aug. 19, 84-year-old Gary McRath matched the Fantasy 5 Double Play numbers 05-08-19-29-38 with the drawing to win the prize.

The Michigan State Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased from The Camp Sports Bar and Grill in Gladwin.

“I play Fantasy 5 with the Double Play every day,” McRath said. “I was watching the news one night and saw the winning Fantasy 5 numbers come up on the screen. I recognized the numbers, but thought I’d only matched four. When I looked my ticket over and saw I’d matched all five, I couldn’t believe it! It was a great feeling.”

McRath plans to complete some home improvements and share with his family.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A segment of 120 inch replacement pipe arriving Thursday, Aug. 25. GLWA said the pipe didn't...
GLWA returns segment of replacement pipe after it didn’t meet specifications
This file photo shows a sign for Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Michigan Chipotle store’s workers unionize, a 1st for chain
The CDC says Wendy's restaurants are associated with an E. coli outbreak that’s sickened 37...
CDC: Wendy’s removes romaine lettuce from menu after E. coli concerns
The Saginaw River Mouth Boating Access Site is set to close this fall for an improvement...
DNR: Saginaw River mouth access site to temporarily close for improvements