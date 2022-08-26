Police: Man arrested after body of child found in ditch

MONTROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 39-year-old man is in custody after investigators discovered the body of a child in a ditch.

Officers from the Montrose Township Police Department responded to the scene on the 9400 block of North Moorish Road on August 25 around 1:30 pm. Police said officers found the body of a child.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab has been requested for assistance.

On August 26, a Montrose Township man was arrested and lodged in the Genesee County Jail. Investigators said he is expected to be arraigned in the 67th District Court.

No word yet on how the victim died. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.