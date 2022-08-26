Police: No direct threat made in Midland Public Schools situation

Despite social media rumors, there was not a direct threat toward Midland Public Schools this...
Despite social media rumors, there was not a direct threat toward Midland Public Schools this week, according to the Midland Police Department.(WNEM)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Despite social media rumors, there was not a direct threat toward Midland Public Schools this week, according to the Midland Police Department.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, a parent made Jefferson and Northeast administrators aware of an inappropriate post shared by a student in a group chat on Monday, Aug. 22, according to Midland Public Schools.

The group chat included several students from each building, the district said.

“There was not a threat within the post toward a school, or specific individual,” the district said.  “However, when school administrators were made aware, police immediately investigated the issue in partnership with the school’s resource officers.”

Because the post was several days old and included specific students in the group chat, administrators contacted the parents of the students involved.

“We assure you, there is no threat to the schools and the student is not at school. Jefferson and Northeast Middle schools do not take chances, ever, with the safety of our students and staff,” the district said.

The district said it follows the same protocol no matter the type of threat.

“This involves removal of the student from, school, as well as police officers and Community Mental Health working with parents and the student. A cooperative effort between these organizations will determine how we will proceed,” the district said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A segment of 120 inch replacement pipe arriving Thursday, Aug. 25. GLWA said the pipe didn't...
GLWA returns segment of replacement pipe after it didn’t meet specifications
This file photo shows a sign for Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Michigan Chipotle store’s workers unionize, a 1st for chain
The CDC says Wendy's restaurants are associated with an E. coli outbreak that’s sickened 37...
CDC: Wendy’s removes romaine lettuce from menu after E. coli concerns
The Saginaw River Mouth Boating Access Site is set to close this fall for an improvement...
DNR: Saginaw River mouth access site to temporarily close for improvements
A Gladwin County man won $110,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.
Michigan Lottery: Gladwin man wins $110K Fantasy 5 prize