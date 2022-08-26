Police: No direct threat made in Midland Public Schools situation

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Despite social media rumors, there was not a direct threat toward Midland Public Schools this week, according to the Midland Police Department.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, a parent made Jefferson and Northeast administrators aware of an inappropriate post shared by a student in a group chat on Monday, Aug. 22, according to Midland Public Schools.

The group chat included several students from each building, the district said.

“There was not a threat within the post toward a school, or specific individual,” the district said. “However, when school administrators were made aware, police immediately investigated the issue in partnership with the school’s resource officers.”

Because the post was several days old and included specific students in the group chat, administrators contacted the parents of the students involved.

“We assure you, there is no threat to the schools and the student is not at school. Jefferson and Northeast Middle schools do not take chances, ever, with the safety of our students and staff,” the district said.

The district said it follows the same protocol no matter the type of threat.

“This involves removal of the student from, school, as well as police officers and Community Mental Health working with parents and the student. A cooperative effort between these organizations will determine how we will proceed,” the district said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.