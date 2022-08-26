Saginaw Fire Department receives Safe Sleep certification

The Saginaw Fire Department received the Infant Safe Sleep certificate.
The Saginaw Fire Department received the Infant Safe Sleep certificate.(WNEM)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -The Saginaw Fire Department (SFD) received new recognition from the state.

The new recognition from the state to SFD makes it the second department in Michigan to be Safe Sleep certified.

The department held a press conference at their central fire station to receive the certification. The certification will allow the department to give cribs to families at no cost.

“We are out there trying to be proactive trying to prevent infant deaths in our community,” said Saginaw Fire Department Safety Officer Brandon Hausbeck. “We’re not just a response agency, responding to calls, we’re also trying to prevent them.”

The only other department to do so is the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan State Police
State police crime lab requested for body found in Montrose Twp.
Katy's Kards is opening its doors to hold parties and events in Saginaw Township.
Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations
Organizers of the annual Crim Festival of Races are getting people fired up about the two-day...
Crim Festival of Races in Flint kicks off Friday night
Here are the top stories we're following this afternoon, August 26th
TV5 News Update: Friday Afternoon, August 26th