Saginaw Fire Department receives Safe Sleep certification

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -The Saginaw Fire Department (SFD) received new recognition from the state.

The new recognition from the state to SFD makes it the second department in Michigan to be Safe Sleep certified.

The department held a press conference at their central fire station to receive the certification. The certification will allow the department to give cribs to families at no cost.

“We are out there trying to be proactive trying to prevent infant deaths in our community,” said Saginaw Fire Department Safety Officer Brandon Hausbeck. “We’re not just a response agency, responding to calls, we’re also trying to prevent them.”

The only other department to do so is the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.