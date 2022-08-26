Water main breaks disrupt service to Midland residents

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Several water main breaks in Midland disrupted service to residents Friday morning.

Water service is currently off in the following locations:

Jefferson Avenue from Wheeler to Nakoma

Bayliss Street from Walnut to Eastlawn

Campau Drive from N. Saginaw to Luhring

It is unknown at this time when service will be restored.

