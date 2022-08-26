Water main breaks disrupt service to Midland residents
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Several water main breaks in Midland disrupted service to residents Friday morning.
Water service is currently off in the following locations:
- Jefferson Avenue from Wheeler to Nakoma
- Bayliss Street from Walnut to Eastlawn
- Campau Drive from N. Saginaw to Luhring
It is unknown at this time when service will be restored.
