Water main breaks disrupt service to Midland residents

Water main break
Water main break(City of Marshall)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Several water main breaks in Midland disrupted service to residents Friday morning.

Water service is currently off in the following locations:

  • Jefferson Avenue from Wheeler to Nakoma
  • Bayliss Street from Walnut to Eastlawn
  • Campau Drive from N. Saginaw to Luhring

It is unknown at this time when service will be restored.

