Water service restored to Midland residents after main breaks

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Midland has restored water service to residents after several water main breaks were reported Friday morning.

As of 4 p.m., water service has been restored to the following areas:

Jefferson Avenue from Wheeler to Nakoma

Bayliss Street from Cherry to Eastlawn

Campau Drive from N. Saginaw to Luhring

