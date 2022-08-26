Water service restored to Midland residents after main breaks

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Midland has restored water service to residents after several water main breaks were reported Friday morning.

As of 4 p.m., water service has been restored to the following areas:

  • Jefferson Avenue from Wheeler to Nakoma
  • Bayliss Street from Cherry to Eastlawn
  • Campau Drive from N. Saginaw to Luhring

