Water service restored to Midland residents after main breaks
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Midland has restored water service to residents after several water main breaks were reported Friday morning.
As of 4 p.m., water service has been restored to the following areas:
- Jefferson Avenue from Wheeler to Nakoma
- Bayliss Street from Cherry to Eastlawn
- Campau Drive from N. Saginaw to Luhring
Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.