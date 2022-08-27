Beautiful Saturday, increasing humidity & more clouds Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a beautiful start to the weekend! Conditions should be looking good for anything outdoor for the majority of the weekend time frame.

We do track the return of the humidity along with showers and thunderstorms chances going into next week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Weekend Outlook

Saturday and even most of Sunday are looking dry and warm at this point in the forecast!

More sunshine will be likely for Saturday! Highs back near 80 with less humidity. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

Skies should remain relatively clear through your Saturday evening plans, with overnight lows set to fall into the 50s for another night.

Another approaching system from the west will begin to increase clouds going later into Sunday. Most of the daytime hours still trend dry. Rain chance will increase later into the evening and especially overnight into next Monday.

Ahead of an incoming warm front, expect our temperatures to warm up into the middle 80s at least, and if we can hold off the clouds a bit longer, we may have a chance to sneak into the upper 80s. You’ll start to feel the humidity come back in on Sunday as well.

Lows Sunday night will remain a bit more mild, with plenty of middle to upper 60s expected.

Despite a later rain chance Sunday, we’re still expecting lots of dry time this weekend; last one for August!

Next Week

Another system arrives to start the new week giving better rain and t-storm chances for Monday. Some thunderstorms will have the chance to become strong to even severe. This is something that will need to be watched over the weekend.

A few more lingering showers will be possible for Tuesday AM too. Highs still warm in the 80s with more humidity.

Eventually, another cold front will pass through by Wednesday leading to a slight cool down back into the 70s with some more sunshine and less humidity. Same deal for the first day of September on Thursday!

Check out the 7 Day Forecast for your region here!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.