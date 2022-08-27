Crim returns to pre-pandemic format, keeps virtual option

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Tens of thousands of runners are expected to hit the bricks Saturday for the annual Crim Festival of Races.

The event is returning to pre-pandemic form for the competition that brings in top athletes from all over, but a pandemic holdover is helping make the Crim a worldwide event.

“We went from a virtual Crim during the Covid-19 pandemic to kind of a hybrid Crim last year, and this is really the full return for our 45th birthday,” said Brandon Morgan from the Crim Fitness Foundation.

Jerremy Anderson, a Davison resident, has spent the last year training for the event.

“Really enjoyed the first time that I want to do it again. That was in 2019,” Anderson said. “But with Covid you know, a lot of people didn’t want to do it. But now, post Covid-isk, you know, right. Wanted to get that again.”

The festival kicked off Friday night with the Lois Craig Invitational, a Special Olympics tradition, and the Michigan Mile, with spectators lining the streets cheering on their favorite runners.

“They motivate you, pump you all the people,” said Lennie Brousseau, a Byron resident.

Some will still take part in the Crim virtually. Organizers kept this pandemic-related option available to give more people the opportunity to join.

“We have people running across all time zones, and so really, you know, the spirit of the Crim kind of takes over the planet for the fourth Saturday in August every year,” Morgan said.

