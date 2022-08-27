Destroyer celebrates 10 years on the Saginaw river

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A piece of naval history is celebrating a decade of being docked on the Saginaw River.

Visitors of the USS Edison have the chance to learn about the remarkable history of the destroyer while walking through the museum.

“We wanted this to be a community event. We wanted to bring people here and that’s why we were giving away the hot dogs and cake and ice cream,” said Peter Gotzenski, the Vice President of the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship museum. “It was built in 1958 and it served until 1988. It was towed here up on the Saint Lawrence river. It took a month to tow it here.”

The navy destroyer took part in both the Vietnam war and the Cold war, earning a reputation as a top gun ship.

“We’re in the planning stages to make it a more educational thing, do more educational things on the ship. We have a lot of overnights on the ship where we have scout troops come and stay overnight,” Gotzenski said.

“We’re having a ton of fun, and it’s actually really cool to be here in person,” said Drew Matzinger, a boy scout.

All proceeds from the museum go to restoring the ship.

