Police seize meth, stolen guns from search in Genesee Co. home

By Stephen Borowy
Updated: 23 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities in Genesee County seized a large amount of drugs as well as stolen guns after executing a search warrant.

The Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) for the search warrant in August.

The home of a suspected large-scale crystal methamphetamine dealer in Genesee County was searched following a long-term investigation, FANG said.

Officers recovered 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, two pounds of cocaine, which included several ounces of crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin. Detectives also found three handguns, two of them were stolen, according to FANG.

When the investigation is completed, the report will be sent to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

