Boil water advisory issued for Fenton neighborhoods

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials said a water main break has caused a small portion of a Genesee County city to lose pressure on Saturday, and that a boil water advisory remains in effect.

The following addresses in Fenton are under the advisory:

· 600 to 631 Forest Drive

· 704 to 809 Worchester Drive

· 611 to 701 North Road

The city said that residents under the advisory should not drink water from their faucets or taps without boiling it first. Water should not be used for making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or preparing food.

Officials said the advisory will remain in effect until tests confirm the water is safe to drink.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.